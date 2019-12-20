LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special delivery from the Mountain Santa made sure children in eastern Kentucky find gifts under the Christmas tree this holiday season.
WDRB News told you about the Mountain Santa project in a previous WDRB Positive report from Scott Reynolds. Thousands of bags of toys put together by students of Christian Academy of Louisville were officially delivered to kids in Harlan. Santa greeted the children on the street and hand delivered the gifts himself.
The program began 45 years ago, and the Mountain Santa's children have delivered the presents since the original Mountain Santa passed away in 2018.
