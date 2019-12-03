LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville hotel is working to help animals in need.
On Tuesday, Moxy Louisville Downtown announced a new partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society with a donation of pink Moxy blankets.
The hotel said as part of the partnership, it plans to donate 50% of its pet fee to the humane society from now on.
The Louisville-based Kentucky Humane Society is the largest pet adoption agency in the state and provides shelter for pets in need.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.