LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville organizations teamed up to honor a man who believed in lifting up a community by creating better homes. But his life was cut short because of Louisville's ongoing violence.
Every effort and every improvement on three west Louisville homes this week is done with Duan Calloway's memory in mind.
"He touched so many lives that," said Georgetta Calloway, Duan's wife. "That's one thing I know the person that did this can never, ever take away from us."
The husband and father, who owned a real estate investment company, was killed in an early January shooting while working on one of his properties in the Shawnee neighborhood.
"He's always in our hearts and he cannot be forgotten," Calloway said. "He's one of those unforgettable souls."
His wife was working with a Mr. Roof employee one day when the story of her husband came up, inspiring the company to act.
"We called her and just said 'Hey, we heard the story about your husband, how he wanted to revitalize the west end,'" Mr. Roof General Manager Josh Overmyer said. "His mission in life was to build and make things better. How can we help with that?"
She connected them to Habitat for Humanity, leading to a two-day volunteer effort repairing and fixing up west end homes.
Overmyer said this is the first time they’ve been able to use what they do best to give back to a customer, and he hopes to do more things like this in the future.
"They're not just an abstract people," Overmyer said of the customers. "They're our friends. They're our family. They're our neighbors. They're people that we should care about and want to do good things for them. You do things for good people, good things happen to you."
Calloway believes her husband would love the project and she's grateful for the effort in his name.
"It's just an honor for me to represent my husband and what he did for this community," she said. "And with Mr. Roof taking charge and getting that together means a lot."
His family is still waiting for justice.
"I'm praying and I'm hopeful that the person that did this will have a heart and come forward," Calloway said.
But they plan to continue Duan's good work regardless, keeping his legacy alive.
"Help the community. Help it," Calloway said. "If it's just one property at a time, which is what he always did, then we're going to do that."
If anyone has any information on the shooting that killed Duan, contact the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.
