LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Oldham County could soon see some major changes with their wastewater system.
Louisville MSD and Oldham County recently took steps to regionalize wastewater treatment, an agreement that would improve rates, services and the environment.
"The water bill, when it comes, has the water and sewage all on one bill," said Kristi Ose, who lives in Oldham County and is president of the Ridgeview Place Homeowner's Association. "Occasionally, I'll look at the differentiation or the difference between what the water costs and what the sewage part of the bill is."
The county's wastewater system is not really on her radar, but Ose is happy to know the only potential rate changes will be in favor of customers.
"As long as the rates are lower, I think it will be a great thing," she said.
Last week, Oldham County officials approved the purchase of its wastewater system by MSD, which would ultimately lower rates for about 6,000 customers.
"We're going to be able to bring lower operating costs to the customers and then long-term, the financial sustainability of the utility is going to lessen the burden on the rate payer," said Tony Parrott, executive director of MSD.
Parrott said the purchase would enhance wastewater treatment, create operational efficiencies and finish a capital plan already in the works in Oldham County. "
It's not a done deal, but Ose and other customers see it as a win.
"I think that's a wonderful thing for this community," shes aid. "I think that having a bigger company being in charge of that is going to be a benefit. They'll have more technology and resources to bring to this county."
The purchase still has to be approved by the attorney general's office.
