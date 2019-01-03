LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District is apologizing for hiring a lawyer for an employee charged with the death of a Louisville Metro Police detective.
MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott released a statement explaining that the initial decision to retain a lawyer for MSD driver Roger Burdette was based on information available after the accident.
He explains that after input from the MSD board and leadership, the decision was made to not be involved in Burdette's defense.
"Since the accident occurred, I've heard from our employees and our customers and I know they are hurting. I share in this pain. This is an extremely difficult time for the community and especially for those of us working in public service," Parrott said in the statement.
Burdette was on the clock at the time of the Christmas Eve crash on Interstate-64 that killed LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht. He is on unpaid status, pending suspension from MSD. He's being held on a murder charge at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court in January.
There was public anger over MSD's hiring of well-known defense attorney David Lambertus in the days following the accident. But MSD says it will not pay Burdette's legal fees.
Parrott's statement says, "We understand that our initial decision has upset many and for that we apologize."
He also offers condolences to LMPD and Mengedoht's family. "Along with the Louisville community, MSD continues to mourn the loss of Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht. Her death is a tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and the Louisville Metro Police Department who serve our community every day. "
The full statement from Parrott is below:
