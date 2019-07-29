LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to pay more on your sewer bill.
The Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District just raised its rates by nearly 7%. The average wastewater bill will go up by $3.47 a month, plus an extra $0.68 for stormwater, MSD said.
The increase is designed to help deal with several much-needed upgrades. At MSD's Morris Forman Water Quality Treatment Center in west Louisville, some equipment from 1958 is on its last leg. In fact, a line that helps pump waste out of water has already collapsed.
"We're really keeping it going with band-aids. It's really something we've been warning the utility about for the last three or four years," said Alex Novak, treatment facilities director for MSD. We don't have enough dollars to do what we think absolutely needs to be done."
In part, that's why the MSD board voted Monday to raise rates by 6.9%. It's the fourth consecutive increase in as many years. It's expected to bring in an extra $17 million for water quality, sewer and flood protection projects across the district.
"If we didn't get the 6.9%, if these projects disappeared, basically what would happen is our treatment plans would begin to fail," Novak said.
The average customer could pay an extra $4.15 per month.
"I don't think it's right that they keep raising it every year," said Marilyn Nutter of Okolona, who lives off of Social Security. "I don't get much each year, and a lot of people have a fixed income. That's taking food off their table."
Nutter said her last MSD bill was more than $100 before her 30% senior discount.
MSD said the funds will be used for necessary infrastructure improvements, including repairs for a pump station that was damaged during catastrophic flooding last February.
"Nobody is walking away with a profit out of this," Novak said. "We don't send any money to the mayor's office for this. We're using every dollar that we get."
But this rate increase likely won't be the last.
"Looking at what our needs are and projecting those out, I think (customers) should expect to see increases in the future," Novak said.
The new rates take effect on Aug. 1.
