LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an increase in complaints from neighbors, MSD launched a new odor initiative called the "ClAIRity Program."
The community can report unpleasant odors through a new tool on MSD's website. MSD is also working to spread awareness by holding virtual public meetings about the issue.
The first such meeting Tuesday night focused on odors coming from the Morris Forman Water Quality Treatment Center and catch basins in west Louisville. More than 100 catch basins in the Park Duvalle neighborhood were installed without traps and need to be fixed.
In the summer of 2019, the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District said from July and August, MSD failed to control odors coming from the Morris Forman Water Treatment Plant and storm drains. Complaints came from the Chickasaw, California and Park Duvalle neighborhoods.
"We're going to go through and kind of group them as to how to fix them," said Robin Burch, odor control and biosolids manager. "Some might need just quick fixes. Some might need more extensive fixes that require road closure. So it's going to take a little bit of design and up-front planning. I'm really hoping we get something started at the beginning of next year."
A new agreement was reached that requires MSD to repair more than 100 catch basins where odors come from.
If you have a bad smell in your neighborhood that you want to report, you are asked to call Louisville MSD directly, or leave a detailed complaint on the Smell My City App.
You can also report a smell or air pollution through APCD.
