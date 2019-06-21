LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD and city officials are celebrating an engineering success with a community benefit.
MSD's Shawnee Park Combined Sewage Overflow Basin (CSO) is now in service. It will keep to 20 million gallons of wastewater from polluting the Ohio River every time it rains. It's one of 10 basins MSD has been constructing to keep rain water from overwhelming the sewer system when it combines with wastewater.
On Friday MSD officials, along with Mayor Greg Fischer and community residents celebrated the project's completion.
It took crews two years to complete the Shawnee Park Basin, at a cost of $78 million. It's the largest of the 10 underground CSO basins. The top of the basin is approximately 12 feet below grade, with three-foot-thick reinforced concrete walls. The water it captures and stores will be gradually released back into the sewer system.
The mixture of rainwater and wastewater will then flow through the sewer system to MSD's treatment center before being released into the Ohio River.
In addition to the overflow basin, the project also included upgrades to Shawnee Park, including a new open-air pavilion, restrooms, restoration of Paul Hornung Field, refurbished basketball courts, a new paved parking area for the spray ground and a resurfaced Loop Road.
"This project is a great leap forward in restoring Shawnee Park, while at the same time addressing the health and safety of our entire community by capturing combined sewer overflows," Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer said in a written news release.
