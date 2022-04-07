LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A section of E. Breckinridge Street off Baxter Avenue is closed while MSD crews make repairs to a 125-year-old sewer line.
The street is blocked between Edward Street and Rubel Avenue, but is open to people who live in the area. Crews closed the road early Thursday after investigating a depression and hole in the street that revealed a large cavity below the pavement. Several additional deteriorated areas were discovered in the brick sewer pipe, leading to the closure.
Detour signs are in place directing motorists in the area. The sidewalks remain open. The hand-built brick sewer line was installed in 1897.
MSD officials say sewer service will not be disrupted during the repairs. There's no word on how long it will take to make the repairs.
Also, crews are still working to fix another brick sewer line below 15th Street that was built in 1880. The repairs on the section of pipe south of Broadway between Maple and W. Breckinridge streets. Weather permitting, the repair on that section could be complete sometime next week.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.