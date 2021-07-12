LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of 26th Street between West Main and Slevin streets in the Portland neighborhood is closed for emergency repair work, Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) said Monday.
According to MSD, crews found that a sewer pipe under 26th Street is partially blocked with debris and severely deteriorated in several areas.
Detour signs have been placed along with local access for businesses and residents.
In a news release, MSD said repair work will take place from inside the pipe as debris like rocks, dirt, sand and bricks will be removed from the sewer constructed from 1871 to 1875. A pump-around was placed to continue sewer service during the repair.
MSD said the rehabilitation work will continue into the fall.
