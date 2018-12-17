LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A glance down Main Street in the heart of downtown looks like a maze of detour signs and orange cones.
Drivers find turns that were once open blocked, lanes of travel reduced each direction and some streets completely are closed.
"Coming down Main here has been a struggle," said Matt Nelson, who was driving downtown Monday.
The constant construction is driven by utility companies doing regular upgrades, massive building projects like the new Omni Hotel and renovated Kentucky International Convention Center, as well as the collapse of the city's largest sewer line under Main Street.
"We squished you over in August, and people got mad about it," said Sheryl Lauder with the Metropolitan Sewer District. "But there was nothing under supporting that roadway."
But days before Christmas, Louisville-area drivers are about to receive a gift. On Friday, all the road closures involved in MSD's repair project will be open. The transition is already in process. On Monday, all lanes at Main Street between South Fourth and South Seventh Streets were open to traffic.
The temporary wastewater site at River Road is also being removed, meaning traffic will soon return to normal between South Fourth and South Ninth Streets.
"Coming into work was just easier," Nelson said. "There was less cars crowding around that one light down there at Third and Main, so I noticed an instant difference."
The end of MSD's work also coincides with another major opening. Drivers can now drive down Third Street underneath the renovated convention center that had been blocked to traffic for more than a year due to construction.
But pump the breaks before you celebrate: There's more work up ahead.
"We are trenching to replace underground conduits for traffic control, signals controls, so we're doing that at a couple dozen downtown intersections," said Harold Adams with Louisville Metro Public Works.
Adams also said utility companies like LG&E and Verizon are also slated to continue work in the winter.
But in the meantime, Nelson said he's grateful for the end of MSD's repair for two reason: delays and safety.
"It's not ideal to think you could fall through the ground pulling into work every day," he said.
MSD has scheduled a public briefing on the end of the Main Street repair for Tuesday morning.
