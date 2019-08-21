LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews were called out to clean up litter and items dumped illegally in an east Louisville waterway.
A three-piece sectional, mattress, box spring and more items were pulled from Goose Creek on Tuesday afternoon.
The Metropolitan Sewer District got word that furniture was in the water at Westport Road. So crews brought out heavy equipment to pull out the big items because of the difficult terrain. They had to use a "clam shell truck" that is usually used to clean stormwater basins.
MSD spokeswoman Sheryl Lauder says it's not just the big items that end up the water. "Paper cups, plastic bags, fast food materials, diapers -- it's amazing what people will throw into a waterway," she says.
Officials say you can get rid of trash and big items at the waste reduction center on Merriweather Avenue.
