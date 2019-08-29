OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville MSD has submitted a preliminary proposal to acquire the Oldham County Environmental Authority wastewater system.
The MSD Board authorized MSD to take the next step toward taking over responsibility and operations starting Nov. 1.
OCEA has 12 wastewater treatment plants and about 6,000 customers. The county’s current contract to operate and maintain the system is with Veolia Water. Under MSD’s proposal, Veolia’s contract would remain in effect until it expires in 2022. However, MSD would freeze OCEA customer rates at the currently monthly average of nearly $87. After the Veolia contract expires, MSD will drop the average rates down to nearly $77 per month.
According to a statement from MSD, if the proposal goes through, the department’s first project would be to upgrade the outdated Ash Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The next step in the process is to negotiate an inter-local agreement with Oldham County Fiscal Court and Oldham County Environmental Authority.
