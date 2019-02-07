MSD prepares for heavy rain in the forecast during flood season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD is trying to keep a rising Ohio River away from Louisville.
February 2018 was the rainiest February in Kentuckiana in 135 years.
“In fact, that flood event started on Feb. 14 last year,” MSD Emergency Preparedness Administrator JP Carsone said.
One year later, flood season is just beginning. Heavy rain is in the forecast and MSD is taking action.
“Cincinnati got a lot of heavy rain in that area,” Carsone said. “The water that happens up stream of us is going to come down to us.”
MSD has 16 flood-pumping stations and plans to have a six in service by Monday.
“As the river keeps going, we keep adding stations,” Carsone said.
Crews are starting 24-hour service Thursday.
“Since 12 a.m. on Feb. 6 until noon today, we've received 306 calls related to the rain and have done 156 service requests,” Carsone said.
They're also inspecting flood gates and putting some in action, even though the water isn't at what MSD calls action stag, which is flooding the banks. And although a lot of the equipment is still hurting from this time last year, MSD said it's ready to handle what its predicting mother nature has in store.
“They all have wear and tear," he said.
MSD officials say they’re predicting the Ohio River water to be as deep as 50 feet in some places by Monday. They say the deepest this river got last year during flood season was 67 feet in some areas.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.