LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sewer bills will go up this summer if the Metropolitan Sewer District approves a proposed rate hike.
MSD approved a preliminary rate increase Tuesday that would cost the average homeowner in Louisville more than $4 per month. The average monthly wastewater bill would go up $3.47, and the average monthly stormwater bill by $0.68.
In a release, MSD said the additional money is needed to fund its 2020 capital plan, which calls for spending $205 million for drainage, wastewater and flood-protection projects.
MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott released a statement that said the aging infrastructure in Louisville has outlived its useful life.
“While this budget will not permit us to advance the Critical Repair & Reinvestment Plan as we’ve recommended, we will move some of our highest priority projects forward to continue to maintain the system," he said. "It’s a stopgap budget, not a cure-all budget.”
The MSD Board will make a decision on the rate increase on July 29. If approved, new rates would take effect Aug. 1, 2019.
Major projects for MSD's 2020 plan include reducing sewer overflows by continuing work on the Waterway Protection Tunnel. More than $13 million is earmarked to make improvements at the Creek Water Quality Treatment Center and the Morris Morman Water Quality Treatment Center.
The budget also commits more than $10 million to floodplain management through drainage improvements and home buyouts in the Cathleeen Way/Belquin area. And MSD plans to invest nearly $7 million in Ohio River flood protections by reinforcing pumping stations, floodwalls and levees.
