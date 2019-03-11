LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District is trying to spread the word about what does and does not belong in the toilet.
Monday, March 11, is World Plumbing Day, and MSD wants to bring awareness to the big problems that result from people flushing the wrong things down the toilet.
Human waste and toilet paper are the only things you should flush.
Baby wipes, cleaning wipes, diapers, feminine hygiene products, and even your dead goldfish don't belong. They can wreak havoc on your pipes and on MSD's system.
MSD gave a tour of its treatment plant Monday morning to show the effect flushing banned products can have on the water quality treatment centers.
