LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — MSD has stopped the sewage overflow at a construction site at Harrods Creek in Prospect.
Sewer line repair will now continue as normal, according to a news release. Construction to install sheet piping will continue into early next week, MSD said.
There was a 30-inch break in a large sewer pipe that runs near and 35 feet under Harrods Creek behind Harrods Run Road and Timber Creek Court on Wednesday, and sewage began to spill into the creek.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.