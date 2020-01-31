LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to see some orange in downtown Louisville.
Beginning Monday, MSD will close down part of Eighth Street between Main and West Washington streets for an expected 12 weeks.
The closure will allow construction workers to connect a sewer line to MSD's Waterway Protection Tunnel.
Access to the Kentucky Science Center parking lot will remain open from West Washington Street, MSD said, and detour signs will be posted in the area.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.