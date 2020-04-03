LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – On top of the scheduled projects and emergency repairs, Louisville MSD is reporting an increase in residential sewer backups.
"We actually deal with people flushing inappropriate items every day of the year," said Sheryl Lauder, MSD's communications manager. "But we have seen an uptick, it hit about this week, because it takes some time for it to build up."
As it's become more difficult to find toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are resorting to using 'flushable' wipes, napkins, or paper towels instead. Lauder said nothing should be flushed other than The Three Ps: pee, poo, and paper -- specifically toilet paper. Anything else can build up in the pipes and cause a backup.
"People are using flushable wipes, "Lauder said. "I get it, you can’t find toilet paper. You can use those, just don’t flush them. Put them in the trash. That's kind of gross, but you’ve got to work out your system in your bathroom. Put it in a plastic bag and toss it," said Lauder.
She said MSD typically sees eight backups a day. However, since the coronavirus crisis hit Louisville, the department sees closer to 15 a day. Wipes are to blame for about 60 percent of the clogs that MSD repairs daily.
Even if the disposable wipe packaging says it's "flushable," that does not mean you should.
"It doesn't take too long for those wipes to build up. The problem with them is they don’t degrade," Lauder said.
The same goes for napkins and paper towels. Those paper products are more durable, and don't dissolve like toilet paper.
If you do experience a sewer clog at home, call MSD at 502-540-6000 to report it.
"That's the last thing anybody needs with this going on is a backup," said Lauder. "But if you do have a backup, call us first. Because if it's in our part of the system and managed to escape your property and get out past the easement, then it’s on us. If it's on your part of the system, then that’s an expensive plumbing bill for you."
And if you are having a difficult time covering the cost of your MSD bill due to the coronavirus, call the same number: 502-540-6000. There are some programs that might offer some help or relief.
