LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District is warning the public not to flush products other than toilet paper.
MSD officials said not to flush wipes, napkins or paper towels, as those items don't break down and can get wrapped around pumps and clog the system.
"I would really be worried about anybody flushing paper towels because ... it has less of a chance ... of making it out of your own sewer line," Communications Program Manager Sheryl Lauder said.
"If someone has a backup, caused by anything, they should call MSD first," she said.
If you have a leak, MSD will come out and look at it to find where the clog is. If it's on MSD's side of the easement, MSD is responsible for the backup. If it's on the property owner's side, the owner will have to call a plumber to fix it. MSD can be reached at 502-540-6000.
