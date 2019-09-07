LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three separate cave-ins on Friday caused detours around downtown Louisville that are expected to be in effect for several days.
MSD is currently responding to a cave-in at South Hancock and East Madison streets after a break in a sewer line that was installed in the 1900s.
The second cave-in is located on 4th Street between Main and Market streets. A contractor found a void beneath the pavement, but no line breakage was reported.
The third cave-in was discovered at 7th and Main streets, where an electrical contractor discovered another void in late August. Repairs for this location are expected to be completed by early next week.
MSD is unsure as to when the repairs for the cave-ins at South Hancock and East Madison streets and 4th Street will be complete.
