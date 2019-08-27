LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is underway after a contractor's mistake caused thousands of gallons of wastewater to spill into a Louisville creek.
MSD said a crew working on a new construction site near US Highway 42 and Seminary Drive broke an underground main Monday afternoon. More than 50,000 gallons of wastewater spilled onto the construction site, and officials said the mess was a result of the type of main hit.
"When it's called a force main, that water is booking through there," MSD Spokeswoman Sheryl Lauder said. "So there are pumps that are driving that water through there, so I'm sure when it was hit was interesting ... very messy."
The break also caused two pump stations to spew another 60,000 gallons of wastewater into nearby Goose Creek.
Crews have fixed the damaged pipe, and MSD has started to clean and disinfect the construction site.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.