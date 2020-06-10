LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are past the three-mile mark in the construction of Louisville’s four-mile long Waterway Protection Tunnel.
The tunnel is 200 feet underground, starting in the Portland neighborhood and snaking it’s way east to the intersection of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Crews are using a boring machine to dig through the earth, and it should reach its end point sometime in early July. Once the tunnel is dug out, it will be lined with a one-foot thick concrete liner.
Part of the $200 million project includes a specially designed pump station. Normally, MSD pump stations are brick and meant to look unassuming. However, this $25 million pump station was intentionally designed to look nice.
“That building is going to be sitting right in the middle of this world class park," said Sheryl Lauder, MSD’s communications program manager. "So it needed to look the part."
It will house 10 large pumps that reach 220 feet underground. The materials used for the outside of the building were chosen to be low maintenance. The building can also be lit up with a couple dozen colors. Currently, it’s lit green at night to remember those who have died from the novel coronavirus.
Once all the construction is finished and the equipment is removed, the land will be donated to become Phase IV of Waterfront Park. The pump station will be the only reminder of what’s deep below the ground.
“It’s a lot of hard work. It’s a lot of money," Lauder said. "But in the end, we all will have safer cleaner waterways to enjoy."
To meet the federal consent decree, the tunnel must be operational by the end of 2021.
Related Stories:
- $200 million underground MSD tunnel reaches Spaghetti Junction
- MSD breaks ground on $200 million deep-tunnel project
- MSD budgets $200 million for Ohio River Tunnel project
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.