Mt. Tabor Road restoration expected to be finished by summer

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The restoration project for Mt. Tabor Road is slightly behind schedule, because all the rain in 2018 limited the amount of time crews had available to work, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said Friday.
The road sits on the edge of a hill that looks down on Slate Run Creek. In 2013, the road actually started sliding down the hill because of erosion. The city made some temporary repairs, but Gahan said it needed to be rebuilt for safety reasons.
For a half-mile stretch of the road, traffic is limited to one direction. Crews are working on the creek-side of the road currently. They are drilling holes, installing reinforced steel and then filling everything in with concrete in order to support a wider road with sidewalks, which is something that wasn’t there before.
“There’s over 120 pylons that hold the road in place now,” Gahan said. “New sidewalks on both sides and a complete drainage system.”
Gahan said the project has a price tag of around $5 million. Eighty percent of that is federally funded, and the other 20 percent is coming from the city’s budget. Gahan said the project should be complete in July or August.
“This connects a lot of the subdivisions — Grantline Road and Charlestown Road," he said. "So it’s an important road in New Albany. It’s a nuisance right now, but I’m sure when it’s all done, I’m sure everyone will be happy it’s done."
