LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mt. Washington Sports Complex will soon open a new inclusive playground.
Mt. Washington Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the project is progressing quickly. The playground will add slides, other features and a Pour & Place Surface.
"We are so excited about this new addition and can't wait to see all the smiles it will bring to our community," Mt. Washington Parks and Recreation said.
There isn't a date listed when it's going to open yet.
