MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- When there's an emergency in Mt. Washington, is help getting there fast enough?
About 30,000 people live the Mt. Washington Fire Protection District, and fire officials want to see their own ambulance service to improve response times.
"It's mainly for the service to our community," said Sgt. Brandon Cantrell, who's on a committee gathering information on a potential change. "We have long response times from our current EMS."
Cantrell said they don't blame Bullitt EMS, because the county is busy with ambulance service. But, when there's a medical emergency, seconds matter.
"We're just trying to see if we can make things better," Mt. Washington Fire Chief Michael Dooley said.
He said response times vary.
"It just depends," he said. "That's what we're doing now: fact finding and all the information. They have to come from central or another part of the county to the east end. That's when there is 15 minutes, 20 minutes."
Mt. Washington Fire is getting demos on ambulance equipment and gathering information on what it would cost to have an ambulance service here.
"It would be at least 12 additional employees here: two ambulances-plus," Dooley said. "That's with all the information, the fact-finding."
Bullitt EMS is based in Shepherdsville, where leaders just gave paramedics and EMTs a $4 an hour raise, hoping to retain and recruit more.
Right now, there is an ambulance stationed in the eastern part of the county covering Mt. Washington, and Dooley said sometimes it's not enough.
"It makes sense for EMS to be based here, because they can go anywhere," Dooley said. "But when our ambulance is gone, one has to respond from here or north end or south end."
Mt. Washington Fire said with Bulitt County EMS, it can help ease response time for this growing county.
"We've got a lot of variables to go through and sort out," Cantrell said. "Hopefully in a year, we could have something going."
While this is still in the beginning stages, the next step would be for the proposal to be approved by the Fire Protection District Board.
The meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fire Station 1 on North Bardstown Road.
