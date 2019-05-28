LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Little League baseball team is making plays on the field at a level far more advanced than many other 4- and 5-year-old players.
The Mt. Washington Yankees Little League team is made up of preschoolers, and they’re not just making plays off the Tee. They’re hitting an overhand pitch from their coach.
“While most kids are taught to just participate in baseball, we taught them to win baseball," Coach Michael Davis said.
That’s not the only thing that makes this team unique.
“We have children on this team with autism, we have children who have developmental issues, but we also have children on this team that just stick together,” Davis said.
A handful of the players have been diagnosed with autism, and some face other problems with their health.
“You’ve got a couple kids that are actually making it to the grass at 4 and 5 years old, where a lot of teams are hitting off the Tees,” said Jim Houttekie, a parent of one of the Yankees. “You don't see any difference between anyone on our team. They don't treat any of the other kids differently."
“They just accept each other,” added Angie Houttekie, another parent of a Yankee. “I’ve seen him grow with teamwork and self-confidence."
Although the league doesn't keep score, Davis said this team is undefeated for learning how to beat adversity on and off the field.
“They love for the simple fact we are teaching them discipline and structure, and that's something they're not used to,” Davis said. “They're babied. And on the Yankees, we don't baby you. You're a Yankee, and you're going to play like everyone else.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.