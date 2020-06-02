LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington man is accused of raping and sodomizing a woman in Bullitt County.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place at a home in a subdivision off Old Mill Road in Mt. Washington.
According to the Mt. Washington Police Department, 37-year-old Richard Wright drove a woman to her home. Once there, Wright followed her into the home, pulled her into the garage and raped her, the arrest report states. He also forced her to engage in a sex act with him, according to police.
During the incident, the victim said she told him to stop several times, but Wright continued to pull her hair and pull off her clothes.
Wright met with police at the hospital last Wednesday, where the report was taken. A warrant was issued for Wright's arrest Monday, and he was taken into custody later the same day.
He's charged with rape and sodomy.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.