LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington man is behind bars after police say he punched a Louisville Metro Police officer in the face.
Matthew Dewayne Parker, 36, was arrested Saturday afternoon. According to an arrest report, police were called to Bardstown Road near Deer Park Avenue on a report that Parker had grabbed a woman who was walking down the road in that area.
When a female LMPD officer arrived, Parker ran into oncoming traffic. The officer followed, and, after crossing Bardstown Road, Parker turned around and grabbed her by the shoulder. The arrest report says he then "attempted to sweep her legs."
The two went to the ground in a struggle, and Parker was able to get atop the officer and punched her below her left eye.
Several witness, including nearby firefighters, helped pull Parker off the officer.
Police found a gun in Parker's backpack and say he kicked out a piece of the back window of the police car when placed inside.
Parker has been charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, first degree, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, harassment with physical contact, second-degree disorderly conduct and fleeing/evading police on foot, second degree.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.