LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Olympics have gone to the dogs.
Jesse Bratcher, an officer with the Mt. Washington Police Department, and his partner, Bane, competed in the K-9 Olympics last weekend, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Hundreds of K-9s from all over the country participated. There were 10 categories, including "vehicle interior and exterior," warehouse," "residence" and "luggage."
Bratcher and Bane completed the obstacle and obedience courses together. They got 1st Place in the "open area search" category.
