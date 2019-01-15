MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Mt. Washington Police officers are credited with saving the life of a 6-week-old baby following a heart attack.
The infant was born with a congenital heart defect and had her first heart surgery just three days after birth. On Dec. 18, Avery Smith suffered a heart attack.
“It was our normal routine. She takes five oral meds and gets a shot every night at 9,” said Avery’s mother Kayla Smith. “She was gasping for air and whenever I got up to pick her up she was already blue and just lifeless.”
Smith immediately began infant CPR while on the phone with 911. Three Mt. Washington officers rushed to the scene. Officers Jesse Batcher, Austin Battcher and Ben Norris arrived in less than four minutes to Smith’s house.
“I started taking breaths and giving the infant breaths. and we switched out till EMS arrived,” Norris said.
The prognosis for Avery was not good. Doctors were preparing Smith and her fiancé with the news their daughter may not survive. The baby spent 10 days in the hospital but was released and has been recovering at home.
“She is a fighter,” Smith said of her now-11-week-old daughter.
The three officers were recognized Monday night at the Mt. Washington City Council Meeting. On Tuesday night, they were reunited with Smith and her daughter.
“Seeing [someone] that you’ve actually worked on and saved is a game changer," Norris said. "It feels great."
Avery has a long road ahead and will have the heart condition for the rest of her life. Her second heart surgery is scheduled for March.
“We are just so thankful that everybody was where they were at whereever this happened, and they were able to get here so quick,” Smith said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.