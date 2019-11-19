MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most people who become victims of credit card skimming never know they've been hit until after it's too late, according to law enforcement officials.
"We know within the state and within the region this is an issue," said Mt. Washington Police Chief Troy Pitcock.
Tuesday, owners and employees of local businesses gathered at the Mt. Washington Police Department's new training center to learn ways to keep credit card skimming crimes out of their community.
"We haven't seen a significant problem at this point but once again we always want to be on the front end of any criminal activity," said Pitcock.
Businesses took part in a session that covered topics including cyber hackers, ransomware, and credit card skimming. A special agent from Louisville's FBI office led the discussion and explained the latest ways criminals are stealing card information.
Law enforcement officials say these crimes typically happen at gas station pumps and ATMs, where the public has outdoor access to devices that read credit cards.
According to the FBI, it can take someone less than a minute to break into a gas pump and install a skimming device. And now, criminals are also using Bluetooth technology to read card data so they don't have to physically get the skimmers back out of the pumps.
Shaan Singh operates a Valero gas station in Mt. Washington. He said he's never experienced skimmers on his pumps and he wants to keep it that way.
"I'll come every morning and check them. Before I leave in the evening I check them," he said.
According to the FBI agent, criminals are now placing skimming devices further down into gas pumps, so even if attendants are checking them, they may not be able to tell they've been tampered with unless they start pulling on wires.
Singh says his gas station, like many others, keeps security tape on the side of pumps. If the seal is broken, it's an automatic red flag that a particular pump could have been tampered with.
"They will break the seal, they'll have a key to the pump, they'll open the pump and they have to break the seal to get in the pump and then they'll install those skimmers in it," said Singh.
Law enforcement officials said in addition to checking the seal on the side of pumps, one way to help protect your card information from being compromised is to use a chip reader whenever one is available.
