Mt. Washington Police looking for latest suspect in string of break-ins

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Andy Murphy is a driver for Domino's Pizza in Mt. Washington, and earlier this month, his 2008 Honda Civic was stolen between runs.
"I came in the store, came back out within 20, 30 seconds to do another run, and boom: It was gone," Murphy said. "I didn't have it running, but I left the keys in the ignition."
Murphy's is just one of several recent theft cases Mt. Washington Police is working.
Det. Jeremy Schmidt said someone broke into several cars last week in the parking lot of a local gym and tried to cash in.
"They're using the IDs of the victims and trying to cash their checks," Schmidt said.
Police were able to capture images of one suspect from bank surveillance video.
"We started getting calls from the victims saying ... people had been trying to cash checks at local banks and banks across the river," Schmidt said.
Police said the suspect in the images is a white female who may be wearing a wig and driving a white Nissan Murano.
"We noticed during the investigation they're changing the tags on the vehicle but been using the same vehicle," Schmidt said.
After all of the thefts, police said it's worth sharing a reminder with the public.
"Anything of value, just keep your doors locked and remove them from your vehicles," Schmidt said.
Murphy ultimately got his car back, and he also got a valuable lesson about leaving his keys in the vehicle.
"I am not going to do that no more," he said. "I'm just going to take the keys with me and lock it up."
If you have any information about the suspects or cases, you can call Mt. Washington Police detectives at (502)-538-8143.
