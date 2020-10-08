MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local police department has a new way for police and the community to connect.
For months, the nation has endured nightly protests sparked by public distrust of police officers.
"[It] certainly takes a toll on you to see what's going on around the country and the negative opinion of police," said Chief Col. Troy Pitcock of the Mt. Washington Police Department.
While Pitcock said they've felt the support of their Mount Washington community, the need for officers to strengthen those relationships is front and center.
"What we all need to be thinking about is where we are going to be in 15, 18, 20 years from now, if our youth doesn't have respect for the police?" he asked.
The department recently introduced trading cards, a simple idea that the chief remembers from when he was a child.
"Some of the officers that rode that neighborhood would drop by, and they would drop off baseball cards to us," he said.
Twenty-five cards -- each featuring a different Mt. Washington police officer -- make up a set and serve as an ice breaker for kids.
"It gives them an opportunity to approach us and not be afraid of us, so, I like that," said Officer Michael Roberson.
Each card has the officer's photograph and a short biography, including a list of his or her hobbies on the back.
"We may have something in common," said Roberson.
Each officer will have their cards on hand. To collect a trading card, police encourage kids to look for safe opportunities, like a sporting event, neighborhood or school, to flag down officers on patrol.
"I've got a bag in my car, and I was at Louisville hospital this morning conducting business, and I actually got stopped by EMS," Roberson said. "They wanted cards. They said, 'we heard about it. We want cards.'"
Kentucky Farm Bureau and FCi covered the costs for all 25,000 cards made.
"I didn't expect the outpouring that we've seen," said Tom Sullivan of Kentucky Farm Bureau.
"It's been overwhelming. We have adults calling, asking if they're eligible," said Pitcock.
The chief has gotten calls from other departments also considering the idea.
"The big message would be law enforcement is here for you. We cannot do this alone," he said.
The first two kids to collect the entire set of 25 should call the police office at (502) 538-8143 and schedule a visit with the chief to receive a gift.
