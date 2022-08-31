MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mount Washington businesses want more people to shop local and have found a way to reward customers that do so.
When you order from Sissy's Tacos food truck on Bardstown Road, and show a receipt from another local business, the restaurant will take 15% off your order.
"I thought about what can we do to help other small businesses," said Shawn Waltenburg, owner of the food truck.
Waltenburg said he came up with the idea on a whim.
The offer will continue throughout the week at Sissy's Tacos, and Waltenburg said he is considering extending it until next week.
He opened up his food truck during the pandemic, when his other business, a car lot, was struggling. Now, Waltenburg wants to make sure other local businesses in town are here to stay.
"I’m a local business and understand the pains, growing pains, we’re still growing, still have the pains and at the end of the day it’s not about money it’s about doing the right thing," he said.
The list of Mount Washington shops offering their own deals is growing. The local laundromat off Bardstown Road is offering a free double load wash or 40-minute dryer cycle if customers bring in a receipt from a local business. If the receipt is from Sissy's Tacos or The Honey Depot, the offer is doubled. The Honey Depot is also offering 10% off a coffee order or honey purchase with proof of a receipt from a local business.
"We love when things duplicate, and good things happen, and it's the right thing to do," said Waltenburg.
"This is a time now in our culture that taking care of each other is more important than ever," Craig Bishop, Honey Depot's general manager, said.
The coffee shop and honey store said it's not hard to support customers shopping at other businesses, when the business owners are rooting for others to also succeed.
"They just walk up to you like 'hey, glad to have you here, can we work on something, we want you to succeed, and let's do something,' it's like everyone," Bishop said.
Both The Honey Depot and Sissy's Tacos agree the support from customers so far has left them speechless.
"Community, to me, is more important than money," said Waltenburg. "It's really important that everyone sticks together."
"This community is a very inviting community, I can't explain it," Bishop added.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.