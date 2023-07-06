LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Mt. Washington celebrated a local woman's 100th birthday by giving her a key to the city.
City officials said Ms. Hook grew up just north of Mt. Washington with her two brothers and a sister. She said she fell in love with the area during that time and enjoys the community.
The mayor gave her the key on Thursday during her birthday celebration at the Inspirations of Mt. Washington senior home.
When asked what the secret to a long life was, Hook said "to just keep busy."
