LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mudvayne became the latest band to drop out of this weekend's Louder Than Life music festival Tuesday.
The band posted on social media Tuesday that one of its members and several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
"The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first," the band wrote. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend. Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend."
Loudmouths, we are bummed to inform you that Mudvayne is no longer able to perform this Sunday. While we were eagerly looking forward to their performance at Louder Than Life, we are beyond excited to announce that @breakingbenj has been added to the Sunday lineup. pic.twitter.com/T9cVMHMNh5— LouderThanLife (@LTLFest) September 21, 2021
Louder Than Life subsequently announced the addition of Breaking Benjamin to Sunday's lineup to take Mudvayne's place. For the full up-to-date lineup, click here.
The festival will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center for four nights, starting Thursday. For information including parking, road closures, and COVID-19 protocols, click here.
