LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mugshots were released Thursday for the two men accused in the shootings of two southern Indiana judges last week in Indianapolis.
Brandon Kaiser, 41, faces a long list of charges, including attempted murder, carrying a handgun without a license and battery. Alfredo Vazquez, 23, is charged with assisting a criminal.
Police said they're the men who shot judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs outside an Indianapolis White Castle last week. Just before 3:30 a.m. on May 1, police say Vazquez and Kaiser got into a "physical fight" with the judges. On Friday, police released a YouTube video showing an SUV pulling up to a White Castle. Two people can be seen getting out of the SUV.
Vazquez said he eventually stopped fighting, because he hit one of the men too much and felt he'd "had enough." At some point, police say Vazquez told them Kaiser pulled out the gun and shot Adams in the stomach. He said Kaiser then shot Jacobs in the chest, and when Jacobs fell to the ground, Vazquez admitted to holding Jacobs down while Kaiser "placed the barrel to Jacobs' center chest and shot him a second time."
Investigators say sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on May 4, both Vazquez and Kaiser were kicked out of Kilroy's Bar N' Grill, in Indianapolis. Police say they were able to identify them through surveillance video and were led to Vazquez after he used a credit card to pay his bill.
Jacobs and Adams are recovering in the hospital. The two were in Indianapolis for a judges conference.
