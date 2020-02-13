LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky will be home to some of the newest sites on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
The Muhammad Ali Center and the SEEK Museum in Russellville, Kentucky, are the latest additions to the trail, which is a collection of churches, courthouses, schools and other landmarks where activists challenged segregation and inequality in the 1950s and 60s.
"Both sites honor trailblazing, courageous Black Kentuckians, and we are confident that these incredible landmarks will allow us to attract visitors from across the country as we showcase our state’s remarkable history," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
The SEEK Museum recognizes the work of Alice Allison Dunnigan, a journalist who battled racism and sexism on her way to becoming the first female African American admitted to the White House, Congressional and Supreme Court press corps.
Kentucky already has three other sites on the trail: Berea College, the Louisville Downtown Civil Rights Trail and Whitney M. Young Jr.'s birthplace in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.