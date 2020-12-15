LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center is temporarily closing, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.
The Center said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of staff, patrons and the community.
The closure will start this Friday, Dec. 18, with no specific reopening date, but the Center said it might not open back up until next year, adding that its doors will reopen once it is safe to do so.
"The Center believes that it is critical to do everything in its power to help mitigate the spread of the virus during this most recent and devastating COVID surge," a news release read.
Some employees will be furloughed as a result of the closure, but an "operational team" of employees will continue managing day-to-day business at the center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.