LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 8th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards were held at the Ali Center for the very first time Friday night.
The awards honor people who have harnessed the power of Ali's drive to be a positive change in the world.
Louisville Chef Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek, founders of the Lee Initiative, were awarded the Kentucky Humanitarian Award for its dedication to diversity and equity in the restaurant world. It also distributed more than 2 million meals during the pandemic.
Lee said he's been inspired by the kindness Ali used to show others.
"The only thing I own is my kindness. I'm a chef, and I believe food is a tool for good," Lee said. "I believe that change happens because millions of people do millions of small acts of kindness. And together, that becomes an unstoppable force."
Journalist Ann Curry was also an award recipient.
