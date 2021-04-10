LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If you traveled over spring break, or even the last few months, you have most likely seen an increase in other travelers and Louisville’s airport is no exception.
The Muhammad Ali International Airport is seeing numbers it hasn’t seen in 15 months.
Officials say the airport is doing at least 65 percent of the business it did in 2019, which was the airport’s busiest year, although official numbers won’t be released until May.
“It tells us that people are wanting to get out, they want to travel, especially as the vaccine continues to get more spread out,” said Natalie Chaudoin with the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
The rollout of vaccine is believed to be helping travelers get more comfortable. The CDC still recommends against traveling, but now classifies it as “low risk” for contracting the virus.
“I think things are kind of getting back to a normal or normalcy but again it's at your own risk, you know? Whatever you feel comfortable with,” said Brittany Perry who landed in Louisville with her mom Machelle after a trip to Austin, Texas.
Business has been going so well at Louisville’s airport that three airlines added a total of at least eight new routes – all during the pandemic. New routes include Los Angeles, Orlando, Pensacola, Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Fort Myers.
“Now I see people actually traveling to visit family, friends, vacations, they are feeling more comfortable,” said Machelle Perry, “I can tell it's much more busier, there is a lot of traffic, people are starting to get out and do things.”
On Monday, Delta restarts its flight from Louisville to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
“The fact that the airlines were willing to launch new service and announce new service while the pandemic was still going on is a really good sign for us - it speaks very highly to the strength of our market,” said Chaudoin.
Since Louisville is a destination city and does not have a lot of connecting flights, officials say it’s a way to add even more cities — especially direct flights.
Airport officials are hoping for even more flights to be announced later this year as the demand for travel increases.
