LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Four years ago the world lost The Greatest, and Louisville lost one of its one. Now, in the wake of the protests and riots in Louisville, Muhammad Ali’s family is speaking out about the city the boxer loved.
“My father of course would not condone violence, he would not condone the destruction of folks' businesses that they have been working on hard ... that they earned,” Ali’s daughter Maryum told WDRB News from her home in Los Angeles.
Ali says she has been watching what has been going on in Louisville including the protests and looting, but it’s a different time from when her father ruled the ring.
“You can’t compare his time to this time exactly because so many things have happened that hasn’t created results,” Ali said. “I think my father would say ‘Look, there was protests in ’68, there was rebellion in ’92, what’s changed?’”
Ali believes the conversation must start at a higher level, with with stricter laws regarding injustice and police protocols.
“We have to start understanding this legislative process and get our heads out of the sand and really change policy for people,” Ali said.
Muhammad Ali’s widow, Lonnie, released a statement to WDRB which read, “If Muhammad were alive and well today, he would encourage peaceful protest but not protest that hurt or harmed people, or property, no matter how frustrated or angry he became with government, city officials, or the status quo.”
At the boxer’s grave on Wednesday a man from Columbus, Ohio, sat on a bench for more than eight hours. He comes to visit every year at the date of the boxer’s passing.
“I saw him on TV and I was glued and hooked,” said James Zurbriggen. “There is so much he has done for the world, this is the least I could do.”
As fans laid flowers at his resting place, Ali said her father’s legacy will continue – and she hopes it’s felt now more than ever.
“I think he would be at the level of, ‘Where is the change for real,’” she said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.