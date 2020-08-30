LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During an interfaith prayer service Sunday, Muhammad Ali's widow said the Louisville community has to come together amid the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.
"At some point, sometime soon, we as a community have to start the healing together with common goals and sustainable solutions," Lonnie Ali said Sunday during the Muhammad Ali Center's community interfaith prayer service.
Ali was the keynote speaker at the event, which also served as a call to action, urging the community to join together and stop the violence. Representatives from several faiths, including Hindu, Mormon, Christian and Islamic discussed hope and healing, not only for Louisville, but for the country.
Ali said the coronavirus pandemic tied with an increased in violence has tested several cities including Louisville.
"With everything we have experienced of the past six months, it comes as no surprise many of us feel depleted, tired, anguished and angry," Ali said. "For many, our souls and spirits are in need of that replenishment, and our faith needs to be renewed."
The event, which had a limited audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, was live-streamed on the Muhammad Ali Center's Facebook page.
