LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The multi-million-dollar Paristown development project has announced a new tenant.
The Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market will move into an area known as the Swan Street Commons at 947 E. Breckenridge St. It will be the first permanent home for the business, and that's creating a lot of excitement for customers and vendors.
William Cradey, who's one of the 150-200 vendors that will be part of the move, has spent the last three years building his side business on Facebook and Instagram.
"I travel far and wide to find these treasures and gems — anything, vintage, cool, funky, rustic, mid-century — and just restore it, bring it back to life," said Cradey, who sells everything from vintage furniture to unique chandeliers.
He's also been a regular at the Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market's outdoor pop-up shops.
"They're the only ones that I'll set up and do," Cradey said. "I've made a lot of great friends there."
For some vendors, it means transitioning from side business to full-time.
"It'll be seven days a week, and they'll have people there operating, taking care of business," Cradey said.
When it opens for business, the Fleur de Flea Market will be housed in the building once occupied by the Swan Street Antique Mall.
"It has been used for storage, but really, nobody has been here," said Steve Smith, managing partner of Paristown. "So bringing people back here, bringing life back here, is going to be great for our restaurants, going to be great for traffic on the street."
Smith said the vintage flea market could start setting up shop any day.
"We've given notice to the current tenants, and they've signed the first month's rent, so we're ready to have 'em in the neighborhood," he said.
And if it goes as planned, Cradey believes this week's announcement could lead to another permanent home.
"I've got storage facilities out at my dad's place," Cradey said. "I'd love to have my own brick and mortar one day."
The Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Marketplace is scheduled to open for business in February 2020.
