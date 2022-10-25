LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-sport training facility could soon break ground near Floyd's Fork.
Serendipity Kentucky, LLC. has brought forward a development called "The Junction" that would bring football fields, a gymnastics center and indoor training fields to Fisherville at 2800 S. English Station Rd.
Shannon Wickel is a partner with Serendipity Kentucky and owner of Kentucky Gymnastics Academy. She said the Academy is growing out of its current facility and would like families to have easier access to the facility.
"Parents right now are so crazy driving all over town and we share families with some other sports entities that are coming on board, and to be able offer quality of life, a one stop shop for them, where they can drop off their kids and go for a walk or enjoy the parklands," Wickel said.
The proposed project would happen in two phases.
Phase one would create the indoor facility for gymnastics, practice fields, and a fitness center. As well as one outdoor football field and walking paths in the already wooded area on the back half of the property.
Phase two would expand parking, add another outdoor football field, and half a football field.
"The Junction" would also re-develop existing existing nature space on the property to create paths for walking or biking, and a lake for fishing.
"We are paying close attention to all of the areas that back up to the parklands and making sure that stays natural and honoring the integrity of the land," Wickel said.
Developers said parking areas will have wide islands throughout, that will dip down to allow run-off form parking lots to flow into "swells," where native wildlife will function as natural filter and retention space.
To accommodate for roof water, developers plan to build a "sand filter" underneath the parking lot. Water will flow through there and be naturally filtered before draining into a nearby creek.
Preserving the land was neighbors top concern at the first public meeting over the development Tuesday night.
Another concern brought forward was over traffic. But, Wickel said cars will come and go throughout the day, and there are no plans to host large-scale tournaments.
Several neighbors who raised concerns, said they were satisfied with the overall development.
"I don't want to see more industrial moving our way, the family oriented kind of development is very nice," said neighbor Tim Creed.
The development will need complete the conditional use permit process and Floy's Fork development review overlay before construction begins.
Wickel said if the process runs smooth, her and fellow partners hope to break ground in January.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.