LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funding is coming to Kentucky to help prevent interstate crashes involving wrong-way drivers.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received $5.14 million in federal funds to improve highway safety.
Kentucky's Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System will use computing and video processing to implement a pilot program aimed at detecting and deterring wrong-way incidents by alerting the wrong-way driver, other drivers and emergency responders. Also, the system will monitor and detect other safety concerns related to pedestrians, debris and halted vehicles on the road.
Plans for the Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology system consist of four elements:
- Detection System: Identifies wrong-way incidents and other safety concerns in real time
- Deterrent System: Activates warnings designed to discourage the wrong-way drivers
- Alert System: Notifies correct direction travelers and emergency responders
- Mainline Monitoring System: Identifies mainline safety concerns (pedestrians, debris, disabled vehicles, etc.)
"The goal here, the goal of all of this is to prevent these types of serious crashes from occurring," said Jason Siwula, KYTC's deputy state highway engineer.
Siwula said creating the system will include some construction work as well as integrating signs.
"There will be some equipment installed both on ramps and on the main line of the interstate," he said. "We'll actually be putting up some more of those signs in the areas that we're working in with this system to help communicate, again, if there is someone that makes that wrong-way movement and gets on the interstate that we want to make sure we're notifying people in real time as much as possible to try and prevent that serious outcome."
Existing road signs and digital signs will be integrated into a comprehensive system that will include additional signs, cameras, sensors, and other equipment purchased with the grant funds.
Locations will be identified based on crash history and ramp design on interstate ramps. The focus for this grant will be in Fayette and Jefferson counties, but KYTC says there is potential to expand to other counties throughout the state.
According to a release from Beshear's office, between 2015-20, there were 88 wrong-way driving crashes in Kentucky where a driver used an off-ramp in the wrong direction. These 88 crashes resulted in 16 fatalities and 27 serious injuries.
Funds for this grant were provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) as part of an Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) program.
The news of this grant comes just one day after a wrong-way crash on I-65 in Louisville claimed the life of one man.
