(FOX NEWS) -- Several airlines in Louisville and across the country were experiencing system-wide outages Monday, causing anger among travelers.
Several flights out of Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville have also been delayed, according to its website.
Southwest and Delta both acknowledged on social media they were experiencing issues with their systems.
“It's affecting our flights system wide, and we're working to see if it's affecting any other carriers this morning as well,” Southwest wrote in response to a beleaguered flier. “In the meantime, once more information has been made available our Agents at the airport will be happy to disseminate it to y'all.”
Delta added: “I completely apologize, we are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running. We do not have a specific time as yet.”
The FAA said in a statement the airlines were experiencing issues "with a flight planning weight and balance program called Aerodata. Mainline operations and regional operations are impacted to varying degrees."
The agency said United, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines were also affected.
United tweeted on its account as well.
Southwest and Delta Airlines fliers tweeted about their displeasure with their delays.
Southwest later said the issues had been resolved.
Last week, travelers across the country were experiencing widespread computer outages causing delays across multiple airlines. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue were among the carriers affected.
