LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple crews are responding to a vacant warehouse fire in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.
The fire was reported sometime after 4:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Jackson and East Caldwell streets.
Louisville Fire is asking people to stay away from the area.
Multiple LFD crews are currently on the scene of a vacant warehouse fire in the Intersection of Caldwell Street and Jackson Street. Please avoid the area.@WHAS11 @WLKY @WDRBNews @wave3news @840WHAS @courierjournal @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/SuIQhASIO9— Louisville Fire Dept (@loukyfire) June 12, 2023
The department has also called additional firefighters to the scene.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
Traffic is being blocked in the area of the intersection while crews work to contain the fire.
WDRB News has a crew headed to the scene.
This story may be updated.
