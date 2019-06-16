LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating four separate shootings from late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
A juvenile was shot around 11:40 Saturday night at the intersection of South 38th Street and Greenwood Avenue, according to LMPD. Investigators do not believe the shooting happened at that location.
Then around 1:30 this morning, officials say one person was killed and five others were hurt in a shooting near a liquor store at Dixie Highway and Ormsby Avenue.
Another shooting took place around the same time on Georgetown Place near Berry Boulevard.
The fourth shooting happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at The Bellamy Apartments near the University of Louisville.
No one has been arrested for any of these shooting, according to a police spokesperson.
We expect to learn more details from police later Sunday morning.
